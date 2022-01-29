Indonesia Listed Green in Qatar, Vaccinated Soccer Fans May Rejoice

jpnn.com, QATAR - The Qatari government has listed Indonesia green, so Indonesian travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can more freely visit the Arab country.

Indonesia is on the list along with 116 other countries. Meanwhile, there are 86 countries in the red category and six countries in the special red category.

The categorization will commence on January 30, according to the Indonesian Embassy in Doha.

Indonesian citizens who have received two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines can visit Qatar without quarantine procedures, the embassy said in a written statement, Friday.

Meanwhile, travelers who are vaccinated with Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, or Covaxin must attach the result of an antibody serology test carried out in Indonesia.

"If they don't bring a positive test result, they must undergo a seven-day quarantine," said the embassy's Covid-19 task force head, Chairil Anhar Siregar.

In addition, all travelers must bring the result of a PCR test carried out 72 hours before arrival in Qatar.

The embassy said Indonesia's entry into Qatar's green list was not easy.