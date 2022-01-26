Indonesia Allows Singaporean Tourists to Enter Batam, Bintan

jpnn.com, BATAM - The Indonesian Covid-19 task force has allowed tourists from Singapore to visit Batam and Bintan through a travel bubble mechanism.

The task force has compiled a number of rules so that the condition will remain safe.

Covid-19 task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said that his party had issued Circular Letter Number 3/2022 regarding the health protocols for overseas travelers from Singapore through the travel bubble mechanism in the Batam and Bintan areas.

The circular letter is effective starting Monday (24/1).

Wiku said the reason for the opening of tourist arrivals from Singapore was solely to accelerate the recovery of the national economy through the tourism sector.

"The opening of the tourism sector is carried out with health protocols in place, arranged in such a way through a travel bubble system that aims to divide [travelers] into different groups," said Wiku in a press release, Tuesday (25/1).

This mechanism, said Wiku, separated travelers with Covid-19 risks from the general public.

Tourists can only interact with people in the same group. They are still required to undergo quarantine to minimize the risk of Covid-19 spread. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

