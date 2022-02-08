Musician Ari Lasso Declared Cancer-Free

JPNN.com

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian musician Ari Lasso has been cleared of cancer.

The news was confirmed by Ari's manager, Yunski.

"That's right," Yunski told the media briefly, Monday (8/2).

The "Hampa" singer has completed chemotherapy for stage 2 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

"Alhamdulillah [thank God], the chemotherapy has been completed," said Yunski.

In early December 2021, Ari announced through his Instagram account that he was undergoing his fourth chemotherapy. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

