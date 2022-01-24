Five Copra Workers Die on Tugboat in Jambi

jpnn.com, JAMBI - Five copra workers were found dead on a tugboat owned by PT Kurnia Tunggal in the waters of East Tanjungjabung, Jambi, recently.

"The Jambi Police are currently uncovering the case," said East Tanjungjabung Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Andi M. Ichsan in an official statement received on Sunday (23/1).

The police suspected that the five workers died from carbon dioxide (CO2) gas poisoning in the tugboat.

The victims were taken to the Nipah Panjang Health Center, but they were too late to be saved.

Andi said his team was also conducting an investigation and examining witnesses.

The five victims were residents of the Nipah Panjang 1 village in East Tanjungjabung.

"The victims' bodies have been handed over to their families and will be buried immediately," said Andi. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

