Arteria Dahlan Offended Sundanese People, 212 PA Says

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - House member Arteria Dahlan had offended Sundanese people for criticizing a Sundanese-speaking prosecutor, said the 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA) deputy secretary general, Novel Bamukmin.

"What Arteria Dahlan said has hurt the feelings of the Sundanese people, and this could lead to allegations of causing trouble or chaos," Novel said, Sunday (23/1).

Novel argued that Arteria's actions could be charged under Article 45 of the Criminal Code and Article 28 of the ITE Law.

PA 212 would also report Arteria to the police through its regional representatives, said Novel.

"PA 212 is also very offended because we have offices in West Java and Banten," said Novel.

Arteria previously criticized a prosecutor for using Sundanese in a meeting. He asked Attorney General ST Burhanuddin to remove the person.

He later apologized but was reported to the police. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: PA 212 Ancam Polisikan Arteria Dahlan, Ini Alasannya