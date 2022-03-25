Hundreds of Muslims Hold Mass Action Urging Yaqut's Removal

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Members of the 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA) and Islamic organizations arrived at Jalan Merdeka Barat, Central Jakarta, Friday (25/3) afternoon.

Hundreds of people were seen arriving with their command cars.

They were immediately directed by the police to the West Merdeka National Monument (Monas) Silang gate.

An orator then invited the masses to shout takbir (God is great).

"We will run the event in an orderly and calmly manner, under full command," said the orator.

PA 212 Deputy Secretary General Novel Bamukmin said this was an action to defend Islam and to urge Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas to be removed from his position and imprisoned.

Yaqut has been criticized by the Muslim community for comparing the call to prayer through loudspeakers in mosques to barking dogs. (mcr18/mcr20/jpnn)

