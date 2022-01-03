Sperm Whale Stranded on NTT's Panfolok Beach Begins to Decompose

jpnn.com, NUSA TENGGARA TIMUR - A sperm whale that was stranded on Panfolok Beach, Pantulan village, Sulamu district, Kupang regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), has began to decompose.

The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry's acting director general of marine spatial management, Pamuji Lestari, said in a written statement on Monday (3/1) that the marine mammal was found on the beach in a code 4 condition.

This means the carcass had undergone advanced decay, and an immediate follow-up was needed so as not to spread disease and cause unpleasant odors.

"The identification and morphometric measurements in the field showed that the stranded marine mammal was a sperm whale with a body length of about 8.7 meters, a missing tail, and a body width of 1.8 meters," Pamuji said.

For this reason, the Kupang National Water Conservation Area (BKKPN) has set fire to it.

This sperm whale was first discovered on December 29 at 09.00 a.m. local time on Panfolok Beach. It was already dead.

The incident was reported to the local community security and order office, which then reported it to the BKKPN.

BKKPN Kupang head Imam Fauzi said that burning it was an easy choice considering the difficult access to heavy equipment. (antara/ket/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ditemukan Seminggu Lalu, Begini Kondisi Bangkai Paus Sperma yang Terdampar di Pantai Panfolok