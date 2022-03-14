Police Evacuate Car Dumped into Palembang River After Hit and Run

english.jpnn.com, PALEMBANG - Police have evacuated a car that was allegedly thrown into the river after a hit-and-run incident in Palembang, Sunday (13/3).

At around 7 p.m., the car was pulled out with heavy equipment provided by the Transportation Agency.

According to a police officer who was met at the location, the car was immediately taken to the Palembang Police headquarters for further investigation.

The incident allegedly started with a brawl between residents. A viral video showed that on Saturday (12/3) night, residents threw firecrackers at each other.

Another brawl occurred on Sunday (13/3) at around 4 p.m., with more than 100 residents allegedly attacking each other with various sharp weapons, wood, and long bamboo.

A resident then allegedly drove a car and hit the residents in the scene. Two people were injured on the side of the road.

The car continued to run recklessly but then got stuck behind a tent. Residents who found the car immediately damaged it and pushed it into the river, which was recorded in a video.

The driver, identified with the initials SD, and two other residents who were in the car managed to escape from the scene.