JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Over 1,000 Buildings Damaged by Banten Earthquake

Over 1,000 Buildings Damaged by Banten Earthquake

Saturday, 15 January 2022 – 17:40 GMT+7
Over 1,000 Buildings Damaged by Banten Earthquake - JPNN.com English
One of the houses damaged due to the earthquake in the Pandeglang regency, Banten, Friday (14/1) / Credit: BNPB

jpnn.com, BANTEN - The 6.7-magnitude earthquake that shaked Banten on Friday (14/1) damaged more than a thousand buildings and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) head Lt. Gen. Suharyanto inspected the location in Pandeglang, Banten, Saturday (15/1).

Suharyanto met with Pandeglang Regent Irna Narulita, who reported that the earthquake had damaged as many as 1,100 houses, 13 school buildings, and 14 health facilities.

Also See:

Three government offices, four places of worship, and one place of business were also ruined.

Suharyanto then asked for the data on affected residents, basic needs of residents, and other matters so that authorities could mitigate the incident immediately.

"Please carry out further data collection soon to see if there are any of these houses that have not been reported and if there are people injured,” said Suharyanto.

Also See:

The BNPB head also requested that a disaster emergency post be established immediately.

He hoped that emergency handling could be evaluated every day during the emergency response period.

More than a thousand buildings were damaged by the 6.7-magnitude earthquake that shaked Banten.
TAGS   1,000 Buildings Banten Earthquake Indonesia earthquake Greater Jakarta

RELATED NEWS