Fadli Zon Responds to Luhut's Claim About 2024 Election

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Gerindra politician Fadli Zon has spoken out after Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan claimed that the Indonesian people were not interested in the 2024 election.

For the sake of transparency, Fadli challenged Luhut to disclose relevant data supporting his claims.

"It is better to disclose the data to the public so as not to appear as if he is justifying any means for violating the constitution," he said on Twitter, Saturday (12/3).

Previously, Luhut said that the Indonesian people thought the 2024 general election would create divisions like in 2019.

The Golkar Party politician claimed many people wanted economic affairs to be given more attention by the Jokowi administration instead.

"If you are in the lower middle class, basically you want it to be calm, you talk about the economy, and you don't want it to be like what happened," said Luhut in an interview broadcast on Deddy Corbuzier's YouTube account.

Luhut said that the people did not want the Rp 110 trillion budget to be wasted in the 2024 election, especially considering the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the people who were not interested in the 2024 election came from several political parties.