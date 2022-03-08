Sri Mulyani Sorts Out Three Candidates to Lead OJK

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The government has selected candidates for the Financial Services Authority (OJK) board of commissioner.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati determined three candidates to chair the board, namely Mahendra Siregar, Darwin SN, and Iskandar Simorangkir.

"In accordance with Article 12 of the OJK Law, the President will select and submit 14 candidates for the Board of Commissioners to the House of Representatives, with two candidates for each position," Sri said at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Monday (7/3).

Sri said that the three candidates had undergone several stages of selection, including administrative selection, paper assessment, track records and community input, and medical test.

As many as 18 people have been selected for several positions, including candidates for the deputy chair, namely Mirza Adityswara, Marwanto, and Mohammad Fauzi Maulana Ichsan.

The others are candidates for the chief executives of the banking supervisory, the chief executives of the capital market supervisory, among others. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Sri Mulyani Tetapkan 3 Nama untuk Calon Ketua OJK, Siapa Mereka?