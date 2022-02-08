Government Distributes 40 Million Liters of Cooking Oil: Ministry
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The government has started distributing 40 million liters of cooking oil, according to the Trade Ministry's domestic trade director general Oke Nurwan.
This followed the issuance of the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) and Domestic Price Obligation (DPO) policy rules, he said.
According to Oke, Papua and Lombok have distributed one million liters of cooking oil to traditional markets.
"I guarantee it will be available soon. Last night, I got a report that it would be immediately available in Papua, Ambon, Mataram, and Bali," Oke said on Tuesday (8/2).
Oke emphasized that the stock of cooking oil in traditional markets would be increased in order to reduce panic buying in modern retailers.
The Trade Ministry announced on Thursday (27/1) that it would apply the highest retail price for cooking oil in traditional markets and modern retailers starting February 1.
The highest price is set at Rp 11,500 per liter for bulk, Rp 13,500 per liter for simple packaged cooking oil, and Rp 14,000 per liter for premium packaged cooking oil. (mcr28/mcr20/jpnn)
