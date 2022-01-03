Two Years on, Iran Renews Vow to Avenge Soleimani's Death

jpnn.com, IRAN - The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta commemorates the second anniversary of the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force's leader.

Soleimani was killed in an attack carried out by the United States on January 3, 2020.

The Iranian Embassy praised Soleimani's devotion to the Iranian people, Muslims, and peace and security in the region.

"Martyr General Soleimani invariably played a role in line with the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help establish peace and stability at the regional and international levels, and adopted various measures and devoted a great deal of efforts to combat international terrorism and growing terrorist outfits across the region," the Iranian embassy said in a statement, Monday (3/1).

Iran called the US move to kill Soleimani a message of US government support for terrorist groups.

"Undoubtedly, the criminal act of the United States in martyring general Soleimani is a clear manifestation of a 'terrorist attack' that was orchestrated and carried out in an organized manner by the then US government for which the White House is now responsible," the embassy said.

Iran demands the White House to be responsible for the death, saying it bears "definitive international responsibility" for the killing.

"In cooperation with other agencies and the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures from the very beginning based on the legal principle of 'combating the impunity of criminals' to hold such individuals and entities accountable before the courts and will continue on this path until the final result is achieved," the embassy said.