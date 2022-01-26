UK Considers Personal Sanctions Against Putin If Ukraine Invaded
jpnn.com, INGGRIS - The United Kingdom has not ruled out sanctions against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.
When asked about possible sanctions against Putin, Truss told Sky they were not ruling anything out.
"We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out," Truss said.
The UK previously accused the Kremlin of trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.
The accusations came amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western countries sparked by the deployment of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.
Moscow has denied it will invade Ukraine. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)
Also See:
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Inggris Siapkan Sanksi Lebih Keras untuk Rusia, Putin Terancam Disikat
The UK has not ruled out sanctions against Vladimir Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine.
RELATED NEWS
- Indonesia Allows Singaporean Tourists to Enter Batam, Bintan
- Israel: Fourth Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Boosts Elderly Antibodies
- China Reports First Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions
- Australia, UK to Fight Against Hostile Countries in Cyberspace
- World Parliaments to Convene in Bali to Tackle Climate Crisis
- Two Killed After Explosion at German Petrol Station