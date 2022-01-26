UK Considers Personal Sanctions Against Putin If Ukraine Invaded

jpnn.com, INGGRIS - The United Kingdom has not ruled out sanctions against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally if Russia invades Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

When asked about possible sanctions against Putin, Truss told Sky they were not ruling anything out.

"We'll be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia. We will be bringing that forward in the next few days. I'm not ruling that out," Truss said.

The UK previously accused the Kremlin of trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

The accusations came amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western countries sparked by the deployment of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has denied it will invade Ukraine. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

