West Threatens to Cut US Dollar Access for Russian Companies

english.jpnn.com, LONDON - The United States and the United Kingdom will seek to stop Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine.

This was conveyed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the BBC.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be the biggest war in Europe since 1945, Johnson said.

Also See: Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Declare Full Military Mobilization

He said if an invasion took place, sanctions against Russia would be much tougher than the public had previously known.

The UK and the US, Johnson said, would stop Russian companies from "transactions in pounds and dollars".

Johnson said the move would "hit very, very hard" with the repercussions it would have, according to a BBC report. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Amerika dan Inggris Ancam Tutup Keran Dolar, Perusahaan Rusia Bakal Menderita