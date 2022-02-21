West Threatens to Cut US Dollar Access for Russian Companies
english.jpnn.com, LONDON - The United States and the United Kingdom will seek to stop Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine.
This was conveyed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the BBC.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be the biggest war in Europe since 1945, Johnson said.
He said if an invasion took place, sanctions against Russia would be much tougher than the public had previously known.
The UK and the US, Johnson said, would stop Russian companies from "transactions in pounds and dollars".
Johnson said the move would "hit very, very hard" with the repercussions it would have, according to a BBC report. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)
Also See:
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Amerika dan Inggris Ancam Tutup Keran Dolar, Perusahaan Rusia Bakal Menderita
The US and the UK will stop Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if Russia invades Ukraine.
RELATED NEWS
- Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Declare Full Military Mobilization
- Chinese Scientists Claim to Find Earth's Core, Refute Old Opinion
- Australia Evacuates Embassy in Kiev Amid Fear of Russian Invasion
- Macron Refuses Kremlin Request for Covid-19 Test While in Russia
- Schools Closed as Ban on Hijab Leads to Protests in India
- China's Sinovac Targets Long-Term Cooperation with Indonesia