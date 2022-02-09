China's Sinovac Targets Long-Term Cooperation with Indonesia

english.jpnn.com, CHINA - The top Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer in China, Sinovac Biotech, looks forward to further collaboration with Indonesia in vaccine development as the world is battling against the Omicron variant.

"We have a long-term plan and we are working closely with stakeholders in Indonesia," said Meng Weining, president of Sinovac Life Sciences, at an online press briefing on Tuesday.

Regarding the Red-White vaccine developed by Indonesia, he admitted that he did not know much about the program.

His party seeks to continue to establish further communication with Indonesia to monitor the current Covid-19 situation and intend this collaboration to focus on public health.

Meng stated that CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Sinovac, was effective in fighting the Omicron variant.

Data from their research in several countries showed that their booster vaccine was effective against Omicron, he added.

Even so, his party together with experts from China are conducting further research to determine the efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine.

After they received a distribution permit from the Chinese government in December, they would distribute the vaccine against Omicron to Indonesia, he said.