Inul Daratista Launches Digital App Called Keyta to Support MSMEs
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Dangdut singer Inul Daratista has launched Keyta, a digital app aims to support MSMEs.
Inul founded Keyta with her business partner, Jacqueline Latif.
According to Inul, the app will help Indonesian MSMEs improve their performance in terms of operations and sales.
"Hopefully, MSME actors can carry out their activities more effectively and efficiently," said Inul during a virtual press conference, Tuesday (22/2).
Meanwhile, Jacqueline said that Keyta could be accessed for free through the Google Play Store for Android users.
Through this app, MSME players can use features such as autotext, check postage comparisons, order couriers from various expeditions, make invoices or sales notes, and store analysis, among others.
According to Inul, Keyta provides sophisticated supporting services, yet they are easy to understand. It would help MSMEs grow in small communities, she said.
"Keyta has made it easier for more than 8,000 business actors," added Inul. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)
