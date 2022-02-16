Willix Halim Appointed as New CEO of Bukalapak

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Bukalapak has officially appointed Willix Halim to lead the ecommerce platform.

Willix replaces Rachmat Kaimuddin who resigned late last year.

Bukalapak President Commissioner Bambang Brodjonegoro said he was optimistic that Willix would be able to develop Bukalapak.

"He will develop the company into a public company that is financially strong, sustainable, and has a significant impact on all Indonesian people," Bambang said in a press release, Wednesday (16/2).

Willix joined Bukalapak in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer.

While at Bukalapak, he helped the company grow into a unicorn, developed Mitra Bukalapak, expanded a variety of digital products and services, and developed online to offline (O2O) channels.

Bukalapak also appointed Victor Putra Lesmana and Howard Nugraha Gani as directors at the company.

Victor was the president of commerce and fintech at Bukalapak. He oversaw marketplaces, digital products, logistics and supply chain, payments and financial technology services, among others. Howard was the CEO of Buka Mitra Indonesia. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

