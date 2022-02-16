Remembering Dorce Gamalama, Legendary Entertainer Who Did It All

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian entertainer Dorce Gamalama has died of Covid-19. Her friend, Hetty Sunjaya, confirmed the news.

Dorce, whose birth name was Dedi Yuliardi Ashadi, was a host, actress, and singer from West Sumatra.

She was born on July 21, 1963, and her career in the entertainment world started in 1989.

As a teen, Dorce appeared on stage in women's clothes, before undergoing sex reassignment surgery in Surabaya.

She started acting by starring in the films "Dorce Sok Akrab" (1989) and "Dorce Ketemu Jodoh" (1990).

In addition, Dorce also starred in several other films, including "Mas Suka Masukin Saja" (2008) and "Hantu Biang Kerok" (2009).

She also starred in two soap operas, namely "Incan, Encim, Oncom" (2007) and "Kecil-Kecil Mikir Jadi Manten" (2017).

Dorce's name was widely known by the Indonesian public thanks to the Dorce Show in 2005.