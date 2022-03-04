Pratama Arhan, PSSI Praised by Japanese Embasssy Director
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian soccer player Pratama Arhan talked about his move from PSIS Semarang to Japanese club Tokyo Verdy during a press conference on Friday (4/3).
Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) chairman Mochamad Iriawan, PSIS Semarang CEO Yoyok Sykawi, and Wakabayashi Takahiro, the Director of Information and Culture at the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia, were present.
"We express our deepest gratitude to PSSI. Without the support and guidance of such a good organization, it is impossible for the Japanese League to accept the best player from Indonesia," said Takahiro when giving an official statement.
He was also impressed by Arhan's courage to hone his career abroad. In Indonesia, the player from Blora, Central Java, already has a big name and his career ahead is guaranteed.
"It requires great courage, especially with very different cultures, manners, and language," he said.
Seeing the performance of the 20-year-old player, Takahiro is optimistic that Arhan will also be the pride of Japan in the future. (dkk/mcr20/jpnn)
