Two Killed After Explosion at German Petrol Station

jpnn.com, JERMAN - Two people died after an explosion and fire broke out in the front yard of a gas station in central Germany on Monday, police said.

A witness reported that the explosion at the gas station in Hammersbach, a 40-minute drive northeast of Frankfurt, occurred around noon.

Flames were seen shortly after the explosion.

The wreckage of two burning vehicles remained at the scene of the explosion hours later.

Police said one body was found in the vehicle and another was found nearby.

Germany's public prosecutor has called in an expert to help identify the victims and determine the cause of the incident. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

