Earthquake Victims Perform Tarawih at Tarpaulin Musala

english.jpnn.com, PASAMAN BARAT - Earthquake victims in Sungai Lampang, Nagari Kajai, West Pasaman, have been performing tarawih (evening Ramadan prayer) in an emergency tarpaulin musala for four nights.

The chairman of the Nurul Islam prayer room in Sungai Lampang, Rozikin, said that the temporary prayer space was made so that people could still carry out their Ramadan worship.

Despite the hardship, residents are still enthusiastic about fulfilling their religious obligations.

"The congregation has been quite large since Friday (1/4) evening. There are around 60 people every night," said Rozikin.

Meanwhile, the Nurul Islam prayer room in Sungai Lampang, where the residents previously prayed, collapsed due to an earthquake some time ago. So far, no repairs have been made to it.

"We hope that there will be assistance for the repair as soon as possible," said Rozikin. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Korban Gempa Nagari Kajai Tetap Khusyuk Tarawih di Musala Terpal