Tree Falls Due to Strong Winds in Pamulang, Injures Four

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Strong winds hit the Greater Jakarta area on Saturday (5/3) afternoon.

As a result, a number of trees and billboards fell in various areas, including Pamulang, South Tangerang.

A video circulating on social media shows a palm tree falling into two cars passing by.

As a result, the two vehicles suffered damage to the front.

Pamulang Police traffic unit head Adjutant Commissioner Tukino said the incident occurred on Jalan Pajajaran, South Tangerang, at around 12.45 p.m.

"Four people suffer minor injuries and are being treated at the Tangsel Hospital," Tukino told JPNN.com.

Tukino said the traffic had returned to normal. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Angin Kencang Terjang Jabodetabek, Pohon Tumbang di Pamulang, 4 Orang Terluka