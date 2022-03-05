Ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang Collapses, Five Visitors Injured
Saturday, 05 March 2022 – 20:40 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA SELATAN - A part of the ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang in South Jakarta collapsed on Saturday (5/3) afternoon.
Five mall visitors were injured due to the incident.
This was confirmed by South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency head Herbert Pilder Lumban Gaol.
"The ceiling leading to the atrium collapsed," he said on Saturday (5/3).
Herbert said the incident occurred during opeational hours.
The victims have been evacuated to Brawijaya Hospital, Helbert added.
Also See:
Currently, authorities are sterilizing the scene.
So far, the cause of the incident remains unclear. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Atap Lippo Mall Kemang Ambruk, 5 Pengunjung Terluka
A part of the ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang in South Jakarta collapsed.
RELATED NEWS
- Tree Falls Due to Strong Winds in Pamulang, Injures Four
- Pertamina Refinery in East Kalimantan Catches Fire
- Former Treasurer of Riau Allegedly Steals Rp 1.1 Billion in Zakat
- North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin Dies at 67
- 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sorong City, West Papua
- Manpower Minister Discusses G20 Events with Yogyakarta Governor