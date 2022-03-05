JPNN.com

Ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang Collapses, Five Visitors Injured

Saturday, 05 March 2022 – 20:40 GMT+7
A part of the ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang in South Jakarta collapsed / Credit: Twitter (@thanii)

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA SELATAN - A part of the ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang in South Jakarta collapsed on Saturday (5/3) afternoon.

Five mall visitors were injured due to the incident.

This was confirmed by South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency head Herbert Pilder Lumban Gaol.

"The ceiling leading to the atrium collapsed," he said on Saturday (5/3).

Herbert said the incident occurred during opeational hours.

The victims have been evacuated to Brawijaya Hospital, Helbert added.

Currently, authorities are sterilizing the scene.

So far, the cause of the incident remains unclear. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

A part of the ceiling at Lippo Mall Kemang in South Jakarta collapsed.
