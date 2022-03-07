Ustaz Felix Siauw Reacts to Being Named Radical Preacher
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Ustaz Felix Siauw has reacted to him being included in the list of radical preachers.
In a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat Felix uploaded to his Instagram account, a list of preachers is indicated as being intolerant and radical.
However, he did not mention the source of the list.
"There are 180 names of radical preachers circulating, and it is suggested that they should not be invited and heard," wrote Felix recently.
The Palembang native said this was not the first time he was included in such a list.
"In 2017, I became the number two radical figure after HRS [Habib Rizieq Shihab]. Now, I'm number two again," he said.
Felix ironically questioned when he would be number one.
Separately, the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) has raised concerns about radicalism, addressing President Joko Widodo's directives at a recent military-police leadership meeting regarding the dangers of the issue.
