How to Recognize Radical Preachers According to BNPT

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) has raised concerns about radicalism, addressing President Joko Widodo's directives at a recent military-police leadership meeting regarding the dangers of the issue.

Through a press statement released on Saturday (5/3), BNPT prevention director Brigadier General Ahmad Nurwakhid said the issue of radicalism must be a concern from an early age. This is because radicalism is an ideology that animates acts of terrorism.

"Radicalism is a process of stages leading to terrorism that always manipulates and politicizes religion," said Nurwakhid.

Nurwakhid emphasized the need to increase national awareness by recognizing radical preachers.

He said people could recognize radical preachers from the ideas they presented not their appearances.

There are at least five indicators, according to him. First, radical preachers deliver anti-Pancasila teachings and the proidiology of a transnational caliphate.

Also See: MUI Member Among Suspected Terrorists Arrested by Densus 88

Second, they teach takfiri ideology that rejects other parties who have different understandings or different religions.

Third, they instill an anti-leader attitude or legitimate government, building public distrust of the government through slanderous propaganda, hate speech, and hoaxes.