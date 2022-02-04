Economist Alleges PCR Test Mafia That Provides False Results

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Economist Dradjad H. Wibowo has suspected a PCR test mafia that provides false test results.

Dradjad, who is also the chairman of the Expert Council of the National Mandate Party (PAN), said he and his friend were also victims of the alleged fraud.

"I am an indirect victim of the health lab mafia," said Dradjad in a statement received by JPNN.com on Friday (4/2).

On January 25, Dradjad was contacted by his friend who claimed to be positive for Covid-19 based on the result of a PCR test.

His friend informed him this because they had previously met two days in a row.

According to Dradjad, his friend carried out a PCR test at one of the new health labs established during the pandemic.

"This lab is well known, and I know the name of the owner. My friend was tested as he was about to have an elective admission to a hospital," Dradjad said.

Considering that his friend had always complied health protocols, Dradjad asked him to do a re-test at an older laboratory.