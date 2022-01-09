JPNN.com

7-Eleven Fined in China for Excluding Taiwan from Maps

Sunday, 09 January 2022 – 10:51 GMT+7
Customers wearing masks walk out of a 7-Eleven store in Hong Kong / Credit: ANTARA, REUTERS, SOPA Images, Budrul Chukrut, aa.

jpnn.com, CHINA - Authorities in Beijing, China, imposed a fine of 150,000 yuan (around Rp 336.7 million) against 7-Eleven for posting incomplete maps of China on its website.

The global supermarket chain labeled the island of Taiwan as an independent country, the Beijing municipal commission of planning and natural resources said.

7-Eleven's installation of incomplete maps in Beijing angered Chinese netizens, local media said on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated that Taiwan could not be separated from China's territory according to the norms of international relations and the consensus of the international community.

Previously, a Singaporean restaurant in China was also fined for listing Taiwan as a country.

In 2018, the US garment company Gap apologized because one of its T-shirts had an incomplete map of China on it.

A year later, the US cosmetic brand MAC also apologized for a similar mistake. (ant/dil/mcr20/jpnn)

