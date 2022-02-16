Baim Wong Expresses Condolences for Passing of Dorce Gamalama

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Actor and YouTuber Baim Wong has mourned the death of senior entertainer Dorce Gamalama.

Baim, whose birth name is Muhammad Ibrahim, sent his prayers for the late Dorce.

"May God forgive all of her sins and accept her good deeds," wrote Baim on his personal Instagram account, Wednesday (16/2).

Dorce passed away at Pertamina Central Hospital, Simprug, South Jakarta, Wednesday (16/2) morning. She was 58.

Her friend, Hetty Sunjaya, revealed that she died due to exposure to Covid-19.

"She died at 7.30 in the morning. She had Covid-19 and was hospitalized for almost three weeks," Hetty told reporters.