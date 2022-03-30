Five Reasons Why Terawan Was Removed from IDI

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Former Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto was removed from the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) for allegedly violating the doctor's professional code of ethics.

His dismissal refers to a decision read out at the 31st IDI Conference in Banda Aceh on Friday (25/3).

The executive board of IDI was obliged to execute the dismissal of Terawan no later than 28 working days from the convening of the congress.

In a letter dated February 8, IDI revealed five reasons for Terawan's dismissal. The letter was uploaded to the personal account of IDI member and epidemiologist Pandu Riono on Twitter.

The five reasons were:

1. Terawan had not submitted evidence of having carried out sanctions against him.

2. Terawan promoted the Nusantara vaccine to the wider community before the research on the vaccine was completed.

3. Terawan acted as Chair of the Association of Indonesian Clinical Radiology Specialists (PDSRKI), which was formed without going through the IDI procedures and the approval of the IDI Congress.