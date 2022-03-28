Doctors Association Slammed for Removing Former Health Minister

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) has been criticized for removing former Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto from the medical group.

According to House Commission IX member Ribka Tjiptaning Proletariyati, Terawan had not committed any fatal mistakes that harmed many people.

Ribka, who is a PDI-P politician, said that Terawan should be appreciated instead for his campaign of the Nusantara vaccine.

When countries imported Covid-19 vaccines from other countries, said Ribka, Terawan actually believed that Indonesia could produce its own.

According to her, there are things that IDI should focus more on.

"It is better for IDI to fight for the fate of doctors and educate the younger generations," she said, Sunday (27/3). (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

