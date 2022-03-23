Indonesia Needs Roadmap for Endemic Transition: Minister Budi

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said that Indonesia needs to be prepared to face a Covid-19 endemic.

"There is no pandemic that continues to become a pandemic. It will definitely turn into an endemic," said Budi, Wednesday (23/3).

Even so, the minister could not predict when the pandemic would become an endemic.

Budi said that the transition to an endemic was not always structured and systematic.

"It is very blurry, very gray," he added.

Budi said that the government needed a roadmap to determine transition targets and prepare the community. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

