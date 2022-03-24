This Businessman Doesn't Pay Taxes for 35 Years, Gets Tax Amnesty

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Many entrepreneurs have ended up participating in the tax amnesty, one of whom was Mohammad Jusuf Hamka.

Jusuf admitted that he had not paid taxes for 35 years, but he received tax amnesty from the government through the first volume of the program.

"I brought my list of assets (to the Tax Service Office). I said I had been tax-disabled for 35 years. I confessed my sins," he said in Jakarta, Wednesday (23/3).

Jusuf assessed that President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani were willing to take risks by holding a tax amnesty program.

According to him, the tax amnesty program is a government justice measure against entrepreneurs like himself.

Moreover, the government has issued a Voluntary Disclosure Program (PPS), which is a continuation of the first volume of the tax amnesty program.

"By being given a tax amnesty and PPS, this is more than fair because our sins are forgiven," said Jusuf.

Jusuf recounted the moment he went to the Tax Service Office near his house. After the requirements and processes were met, he paid taxes of up to Rp 55 billion to make up for his 35 years of unruly tax obligations.