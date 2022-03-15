Minister Basuki to Discuss Post Pandemic Clean Water Crisis at AIWW

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono will address the crisis of clean water post Covid-19 during the 2nd Asia International Water Week (AIWW).

The government will hold this activity in preparation for Indonesia to host the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in 2024.

The G20 event will take place in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), from March 14 to March 16.

The event will bring important messages of "Asia to World Statement", "Asia Water Issue", and "Water Project Business Forum" to the 9th WWF, set to be held by the World Water Council in Dakar, Senegal, from March 21 to March 26.

"The second AIWW will be a great opportunity for us to show how practical solutions can be achieved through various processes, from planning to implementation," said Basuki in an official statement, Monday (14/1).

"Technology and public participation are considered the core values of the Asia Water Council's working procedures to solve water problems in Asia related to the Sustainable Development Goals and to voice a message to the world," he added. (mcr18/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

