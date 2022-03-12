Anies Retracts Appeal Against Court Decision Over Mampang Flood

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has revoked his appeal against the decision made by the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTNU) over the Mampang River flood.

Anies' deputy, Ahmad Riza Patria, said the court had only granted two of the seven demands of the plaintiffs, who were flood victims.

Initially, the Jakarta administration argued that the two granted demands had been fulfilled even before the decision was issued.

Anies withdrew the appeal in just two days, arguing that he did not want to prolong the case.

The lawsuit was filed by seven residents that were the Mampang River flood victims.

In the court decision, Anies was asked to dredge the Mampang River, including the part in the Pondok Jaya area.

Anies must also continue with the construction of river sheet piles in the Pela Mampang village. (mcr4/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

