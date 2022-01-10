Komnas Brushes Off Allegation Over Exploitation of Gala Sky
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Commission for Child Protection (Komnas Anak) has immediately followed up on Doddy Sudrajat's allegation over the exploitation of Gala Sky by the family of the late Febri Andriansyah, Vanessa Angel's husband.
Komnas Anak chairman Arist Merdeka Sirait visited Febri's family to see firsthand the condition of Gala on Thursday (6/1).
After meeting Gala and Febri's family members, Arist said he did not see any child exploitation as reported by Doddy.
"We saw that Gala was very healthy and happy," he said.
He then asked Doddy and Febri's father, Faisal, to suppress their egos in order to support Gala's development.
"Let Gala grow and develop in a happy situation," said Arist.
Recently, Doddy also reported Vanessa Angel's best friend, Marissa Icha, for raising funds for Gala.
He said that the fundraising was illegal because there was no permit issued. (jlo/mcr20/jpnn)
