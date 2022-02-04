China Vows to Retaliate for US Action to Revoke Unicom's License
english.jpnn.com, CHINA - Chinese authorities are preparing retaliation for the revocation of Unicom's operating license in the United States.
We would take the necessary steps to protect the rights of Chinese enterprises, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in Beijing on Thursday.
China opposes the decision of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke the operating license of the Chinese state-owned telecommunications operator in the US.
The US has damaged the business climate at home to the detriment of the legality of Chinese companies and global consumers, according to MIIT.
MIIT urges the US to be fair and non-discriminatory towards Chinese companies.
However, MIIT did not mention the retaliatory action that would be prepared in response to US sanctions against the company.
The FCC ordered Unicom to terminate its interstate and international domestic telecommunications services in the US within 60 days of the decision being published on Thursday.
The sanctions were issued because Unicom had the potential to interfere with US security systems.
China is preparing retaliation for the revocation of Unicom's operating license in the US.
RELATED NEWS
- Jakarta to Implement Blended Learning Following Covid-19 Concerns
- 4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Mandailing Natal
- Horns of Dilemma: Jokowi Wants to Evaluate Offline Learning
- Two Killed in Mini Cooper Accident in North Jakarta
- 23 Flight Passengers Arriving in Manado Test Positive for Covid-19
- Ten Houses Destroyed by Fire in Jambi, Six Fire Engines Deployed