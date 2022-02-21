Australian in Bali: Fight Over the Fantastic Drinking Bill
Monday, 21 February 2022 – 13:42 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, BALI - Again, fighting between foreigners occurred in Bali.
Master Aaron Paul (46) from Australia and Frazer William Alexander (40) from England reported mistreated Titov Sergey (37), Friday (18/2) night.
Titov is a Russian citizen.
The incident happened started at Behind The Green Door nightclub on Jalan Subak Sari, Brawa, Canggu, Badung, Bali.
Sergey, as a victim, reported this case to the Bali Police
He mentioned three of them, who know each other, went for drinks and brought along Inne Tresna Dewi and Ohtsubo Mudsunori.
Inne and Ohtsubo were both mentioned as witnesses.
At Behind The Green Door, this group of five ordered food and various cocktails.
Australian foreigner in Bali: involved in fighting caused by the fantastic drinking bill located in Canggu center spot
